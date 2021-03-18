According to the Ghanaian rapper, all the money he spends on his extravagant lifestyle are revenues from his music career and nothing else. "Honestly my whole life I don't remember the last time I used any money from fraud", he said.

Speaking on how he is associated with fraud, the 'Block Holder' rapper said " every money I dey spend, flashy, everywhere I go, e b from my music, straight from mu music. Recently I went to America, I booked the ticket from my iTunes tune score".

"I had over $40,000 in my tune score so e b music money," Medikal said on Accra FM during an interview with Nana Romeo where he also added that "I want to make every youth understand say you go fit do music and get money genuinely from shows, not just from shows from brand endorsement and stuff".

According to the rapper married to Fella Makafui, with their first child together, he doesn't want to go for an interview to be asked about fraud again because the perception is misleading people.

"I am saying this here on Nana Romeo's show Accra FM that anybody wey go ask me about fraud, I go just walk out form the radio station because they not for do that, e dey give the youth the perception say if you dey music sef, you for do some fraud add," Medikal said.

Hear more form him in the video below.