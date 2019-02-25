The group which made up of two brothers – Abdel Razak and Abdel Aziz – is here to take over their hood and protect the streets.

According to the group leader Abdel Razak, the afrobeats group was formed to make a difference in the music scene and support the streets.

Their debut single which was produced by Forgi features Ras Kuuku’s Puom Music label signee Jah Shock.

The song explains the daily hustles of every Ghanaian – from traders to bankers to teachers to politicians. It encapsulates how the country is being run and how citizens are affected.

Directed by Yaww Gado, “Shi Shii Shi” music video was shot on some busy locations in Accra including Kaneshie, Dansoman and Mantse Agbona.

Below is the full music video. Enjoy and share your views with us.