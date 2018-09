news

Strongman turns up the party vibe with new song, titled “Move It” featuring the award-winning producer TubhaniMuzi'.

The SarkCess Music signed rapper seems to always have something up his sleeve as he releases a high tempo AfroBeatz song bound to catch up on the street anthem.

Not much is needed to be said for the song, you have to take a listen and have a good time.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.