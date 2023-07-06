Ohemaa Mercy has urged believers to bond with God through worship.
Ohemaa Mercy launches 10th Tehillah Experience 2023 themed 'Fire and Fragance'
Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has launched the 10th edition of her Tehillah Experience concert scheduled to take place on August 13, 2023, at the oil Dome, Royalhouse Chapel International.
This year's edition, dubbed, 'Fire and Fragance' will feature renowned gospel musicians including S.K Frimpong, Ceccy Twum, Diana Hamilton, Kofi Osei Peprah, and Uncle Ato.
Other renowned Ghanaian gospel musicians who are expected to lead thousands include Efe Grace, Pastor Joe Beechem, Mr. M & Revelation, Rama Antwi, and Michael Manhendere.
Speaking during its official launch at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Ohemaa Mercy explained that she chose the theme 'Fire and Fragance' to show appreciation to God for His blessings and support throughout her life and career.
The 10th Tehillah Experience 2023 Ohemaa Mercy stated will leave an indelible print on the minds of the audience.
The Tehillah Experience started with a thirty-day fasting session and prayers to open up the spirit for worship.
