There shall be performances from Okyeame Kwame, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Kurl songx and Ayesem.

Other artistes to perform are Feli Nuna, Afriyie, Abiana, Wulomei, the Kwan pa and Wiyaala.

The “Made in Ghana” project is to highlight the virtues of all groups of people in Ghana across the various regions and to also encourage Ghanaians to be proud of their culture and heritage. Basically, it seeks to promote local trade and nationalism.

The songs represent the various regions in terms of concept and the artistes featured.

The music videos of the songs will showcase some tourist sites in Ghana as Kwame's contribution to marketing Ghana's tourist sites. This is part of Okyeame Kwame's resolve to promote tourism through the arts.

Already, two songs have been released off the album; the theme song “Made in Ghana” which features KiDi and “Bra” which he did with Wutah Afriyie.

After the album launch, music lovers will have a tastes of the other great songs on the album on the various online music stores.

Other songs on the album are Dia Tina featuring Wiyaala and King Ralph, Bolgatanga Girl featuring Abiana and Atongo Zimba, Yenzima featuring Fancy Gadam and Nkunim featuring Feli Finest and Senku.

The rest are '1956' featuring Kurl Songs and Ayesem, 'Ino Be My Matter' featuring Kuami Eugene, 'Kpa' featuring. Wulomei and 'Melowo' featuring Feli Nuna.

The album will also be available on Aftown.

The time for the programme is 8pm and the rate is GhC100.