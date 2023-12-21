Titled "Arroglass", this party starter song comes at a time when music lovers have been anticipating something much more groovy and relatable.
Omayor recruits Kwame Yogot on 'Arroglass'
After successful collaborations with Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia etc., Omayor returns with a new one ahead of the upcoming season, and this time he puts on the "Biibi Besi" hitmaker, Kwame Yogot
Omayor on this newly curated street anthem cements his stature as a force to reckon with, projecting another versatility that suits the festive season ahead
Kwame Yogot's scintillating lyrics light up the vibe of the song, making the collaboration not just a street anthem but a global hit that will be enjoyed for years
Produced by multiple award-winning producers Dr Ray Beat, Omayor promises to release the visuals of the song in the coming days. Going by the song artwork alone, most music lovers will be anticipating the music video and we can't wait.
