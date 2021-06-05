RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Patapaa features Kumerican top rappers King Paluta and Y Pee on latest single titled "Sika"

Authors:

Pulse News

Popular Ghanaian musician Patapaa Amisty is out with a brand new single featuring Kumerican top rappers King Paluta and Y Pee.

Patapaa releases lates single "Sika"
Patapaa releases lates single "Sika" Pulse Ghana

Patapaa on his new single titled "Sika" brings along a different vibe and completely different from the kind of music he is known for.

Recommended articles

Produced by KP Beatz, the song is a hard-hitting song with Kumerican best rappers King Paluta and Y Pee dropping some steady bars on the tune.

The song is readily available across various music streaming platforms.

Pataapa's previous single "Madi" featuring his wife Queen Pezzy made waves across the country despite the controversy surrounding it.

Here is the audio slide of the song:

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

5 ways to be romantic in a long distance relationship

Long distance relationships are feared because of the physical intimacy it yanks from partners [Credit: Shutterstock]