Patapaa features Kumerican top rappers King Paluta and Y Pee on latest single titled "Sika"

Patapaa on his new single titled "Sika" brings along a different vibe and completely different from the kind of music he is known for.
Popular Ghanaian musician Patapaa Amisty is out with a brand new single featuring Kumerican top rappers King Paluta and Y Pee.
Produced by KP Beatz, the song is a hard-hitting song with Kumerican best rappers King Paluta and Y Pee dropping some steady bars on the tune.
The song is readily available across various music streaming platforms.
Pataapa's previous single "Madi" featuring his wife Queen Pezzy made waves across the country despite the controversy surrounding it.
Here is the audio slide of the song:
