Peter Peetah: Morgan Heritage announces death of lead singer

“It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today,” the Morgan family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Jah come and save from ourselves because love is only way.”

“Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing.”

In 2022, the family mourned the passing of its patriarch and veteran Reggae singer, Denroy Morgan, who fathered 30 children.