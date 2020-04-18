The 20-track Ep comes off as his a pre-up to his upcoming album “Young, Gifted & Black”.

“Sorry for the Wait” EP is mean to set a pace for what is to the come for the album, and also a sort of apology for those who have been looking out for the album all this while.

The EP consists of remakes of popular songs, and original songs but not limited to one genre. As an indie artiste, Tunechi Wale is looking at making a positive impact with this EP in the industry and also cement his stand a force to reckon with.

“Sorry for the Wait” EP features original and remade songs of artiste like Kizz Daniel, Squidy, Mr Eazi, Kobby Xi, Meek Mill, Kulli Jay, J Bixil and others.

Enjoy below.