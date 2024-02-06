This composition, a blend of contemporary elements and timeless messages of faith, showcases Ruth Adjei's unwavering dedication to spreading the gospel through music.
Renowned gospel artist Ruth Adjei returns with mega single 'M'ehu Yesu'
Renowned gospel artist Ruth Adjei has unveiled her latest soul-stirring single, 'M'ehu Yesu', in Ghana.
Crafted with precision alongside a talented team of musicians and producers, Ruth Adjei ensures that each note resonates with purpose, creating an immersive auditory experience.
This release marks a pivotal moment for gospel music in Ghana, with Ruth Adjei seamlessly fusing tradition with innovation.
As 'M'ehu Yesu' debuts on airwaves and streaming platforms, it stands as a testament to Ruth Adjei's artistic prowess and a beacon of hope for those seeking spiritual nourishment.
After the release of her 3rd Album dubbed 'Covered' in October 2023 and a praise jam featuring Shadrack Mensah And Sofo QB, the artist released her fist single for the year 2024.
Watch the video below:
