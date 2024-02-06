ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned gospel artist Ruth Adjei returns with mega single 'M'ehu Yesu'

Selorm Tali

Renowned gospel artist Ruth Adjei has unveiled her latest soul-stirring single, 'M'ehu Yesu', in Ghana.

Ruth Adjei
This composition, a blend of contemporary elements and timeless messages of faith, showcases Ruth Adjei's unwavering dedication to spreading the gospel through music.

Crafted with precision alongside a talented team of musicians and producers, Ruth Adjei ensures that each note resonates with purpose, creating an immersive auditory experience.

This release marks a pivotal moment for gospel music in Ghana, with Ruth Adjei seamlessly fusing tradition with innovation.

Ruth Adjei
As 'M'ehu Yesu' debuts on airwaves and streaming platforms, it stands as a testament to Ruth Adjei's artistic prowess and a beacon of hope for those seeking spiritual nourishment.

After the release of her 3rd Album dubbed 'Covered' in October 2023 and a praise jam featuring Shadrack Mensah And Sofo QB, the artist released her fist single for the year 2024.

Watch the video below:



Selorm Tali

