ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her best song of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's 'Unavailable' receives a major endorsement.

Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her my best song of 2023
Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her my best song of 2023

Recommended articles

As 2023 is coming to an end, streaming platforms, media houses, listeners, and artists are highlighting their biggest songs of the year.

For the global Popstar Rihanna, her favourite song of the year is Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys which is one of the singles off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

According to Rihanna who made this revelation in a recent interview, she has had 'Unavailable' on repeat all year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, the musician turned Billionaire entrepreneur also named Tyler ICU's hit single 'Mnike' as one of her favourite songs of 2023.

Rihanna is not alone in her love for Davido's 'Unavailable' as the single is a fan favourite around the world. The single reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 while also finishing the year in the top 10 of Spotify and Apple Music's top Nigerian songs.

Internationally, 'Unavailable' enjoyed impressive success which led to multiple remixes including one with Jamaican Dancehall legend Sean Paul and American rapper Latto.

Come February 5, 2024, 'Unavailable' will be vying for the Grammy award for Best African Music Performance as Davido will be hoping to pick up his first Grammy award out of his 3 nominations.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy X Stefflondon

Burna Boy sparks reconciliation rumor, gifts ex-lover Stefflondon luxurious car

M.anifest

'I don't have expectations but I have higher hopes for Ghana music '- M.anifest

Black sherif at Mozama. Pic source: robphotographygh

Black Sherif’s Zaama Disco returns to La Palm Beach Hotel on December 21st

Nii Osabu on stage

Nii Osabu and the Afro Boys Band—“Music has always been my first love.”