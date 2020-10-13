“Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1” couldn’t come through anytime better than now; after Rocky Dawuni has fully returned to Ghana, his home base. The EP title resonates his hometown, Bunbon, in the Northern Region of Ghana — this also accentuates his Afro-centrism and deep-rooted African sounds and lyrics transported in his music after 7 successful albums.

Pitched with a sub title as Volume 1 definitely means more of such would be coming from the living legend cum global activist. This announcement comes with the release of the official artwork for the EP, a full retro style that communicates returning “back to the roots.”

According to Rocky Dawuni, “these new songs were born out of my desire to present and project music that is rooted in the deep cultural traditions of Ghana yet presented in way that it can relate to the modern world. Bunbon is my home town in Northern Ghana. My musical carreer has always been firmly inspired by my upbringing in the royal family of Bunbon and being educated in the indigenous ways. This exposure to cultural appreciation has served as an important part of my world view and music.

“My vision for this EP is to present a globalized version of African culture. It also represents my maturity over the years as a voice for social consciousness. In a time of uncertainty, we need songs and hymns that can touch our emotional nerve and remind us that love and hope are an indestructible aspect of the human experience that no amount of fear can take away.”

Rocky plans to release the EP in late October (date to be officially announced in few days).

The EP will be released in Ghana and then spread it to the rest of the world with the hope that touring will return as early as possible.