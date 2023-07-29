ADVERTISEMENT
Samini bags degree from GreenHill campus, GIMPA

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Reggae, Dancehall musician Samini Dagaati, has successfully bagged a degree in Project Management after four years of toil from the Greenhill, GIMPA.

Samini Dagaati
Samini Dagaati

The artiste's journey at GIMPA has come to a fruitful conclusion, his determination, and hard work serve as an inspiration to several other musicians who are juggling passion with education.

Samini in a post shared expressed his joy and gratitude to fans,

“Bagged my degree in #projectmanagement after 4 years on the #Greenhill #TGBTG …. Thank you @gimpa_greenhill ❤️❤️❤️ #akyesaaaaaaaaaa @manuelphotography_official,”

He also served as the Student Representative Council (SRC) president at the university during his study.

Many industry colleagues have celebrated the joy with the artiste, expressing their goodwill messages for the artiste.

