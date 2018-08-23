Pulse.com.gh logo
Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Victor AD


Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria - Victor AD

Victor AD has said BET Award-winning musician Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste making waves in his country.

Sarkodie and Victor AD play

Sarkodie and Victor AD

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Victor AD has said BET Award-winning musician Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artiste making waves in his country.

According to the “Wetin We Gain” hitmaker, the SarkCess Music label owner is currently the biggest Ghanaian artiste whose sounds have dominated the Nigerian airwaves.

He said Sarkodie’s current waves in the country is as a result of his collaborations and links with the industry people.

Victor told Pulse Ghana during an exclusive chat on Wednesday, August 22, that the “Pain Killer” hitmaker can easily be identified in Nigeria as compared to the others.

Sarkodie play Sarkodie

 

“The artiste who can easily be identified in Nigeria is Sarkodie. He’s the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria. He works often with Nigerian artistes and I hear more of his sounds.

He’s the first Ghanaian artiste to break through the Nigerian artiste.”

He added that other artistes like Stonebwoy, R2Bees, King Promise, Kuami Eugene and KiDi are also popular in the country.

READ MORE: Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD

Legally known as Victor Adere, Victor AD is a fast-rising Afrobeats sensation who is making waves across Africa.

He hails from Delta State in Nigeria but born and had his early life in Lagos. The rising act first showed interest in music at a very tender age of six, influenced by the likes of Bob Marley, Sunny Ade, Michael Jackson and Lucky Dube, then he began composing his songs.

Victor AD play

Victor AD

Before his professional sojourn as a musician in 2014 with the single titled “Jowo”, he led a music band in Delta State Nigeria and was crowned the 'best singer' during his diploma days at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi.

Victor is currently signed to Etins Records under the management of Longitude Promotions.

His major hit single, "Wetin You Gain" was given visual direction by Director Dindu.

Watch the full interview below.

