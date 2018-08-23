Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD


WATCH Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD

The “Wetin We Gain” hitmaker made the revelation during an interview on Pulse TV on Wednesday, August 22.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
My greatest regret is getting ‘too much’ education – Shatta Wale play

My greatest regret is getting ‘too much’ education – Shatta Wale

Trending Nigerian Afrobeats musician Victor AD has revealed that Ghanaian controversial Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., also known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, is loved by most of his countrymen.

The “Wetin We Gain” hitmaker made the revelation during an interview on Pulse TV on Wednesday, August 22.

According to the singer, the assertions made by some fans regarding the Zylofon Music signee’s unpopular figure in Nigeria is untrue.

“Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale,” he revealed.

When asked quizzed about the assertions that Shatta Wale’s sounds are not making waves in Nigeria, he quickly responded: “Don’t say that.”

He argued that: “How did I know about him? I knew Shatta Wale before stepping in Ghana. His hit song “Ayoo” blew up in Ghana.”

Victor AD play Victor AD

READ MORE: I don't want Shatta Wale to influence my son- Michy

Legally known as Victor Adere, Victor AD is a fast-rising Afrobeats sensation who is making waves across Africa.

He hails from Delta state Nigeria but born and had his early life in Lagos. The rising act first showed interest in music at a very tender age of six, influenced by the likes of Bob Marley, Sunny Ade, Michael Jackson and Lucky Dube, then he began composing his songs.

Before his professional sojourn as a musician in 2014 with the single titled “Jowo”, he led a music band in Delta State Nigeria and was crowned the 'Best Singer' during his diploma days at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi.

Victor is currently signed to Etins Records under the management of Longitude Promotions.

His major hit single, "Wetin You Gain" was given visual direction by Director Dindu.

Watch the full interview below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Life Time Story: I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delay Life Time Story I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delay
Samini: I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Singer Samini I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Singer
Not-yet: I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong Not-yet I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong
Finally! Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child? Finally! Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child?
Radio Presenter: Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan to tell the truth Radio Presenter Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan to tell the truth
Stephanie Benson: 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals Stephanie Benson 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals

Recommended Videos

Video: I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delay Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delay
Video: I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Samini Video I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Samini
Radio Presenter: We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty reveals Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty reveals



Top Articles

1 Loyalty D Black buys his driver a brand new Chevrolet Cruze car as...bullet
2 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet
3 Radio Presenter Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan...bullet
4 Stephanie Benson 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' –...bullet
5 Photos Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthdaybullet
6 Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singerbullet
7 Finally! Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first...bullet
8 Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfitbullet
9 Lilwin Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpobullet
10 Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded...bullet

Top Videos

1 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet
4 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
5 Video I can't date a man without a car - Moeshabullet
6 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
7 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease...bullet
8 Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash on hawkersbullet
9 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
10 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet

Celebrities

Captain Planet
Singer Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet
VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng
Ebony Reigns' father names artistes who received cash at tribute concert
VIDEO Ebony is resting well - Father
All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband
Amandzeba Fiifi Smith Showbiz critic predicts doom for Becca’s marriage