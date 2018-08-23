Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD

news

Trending Nigerian Afrobeats musician Victor AD has revealed that Ghanaian controversial Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., also known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, is loved by most of his countrymen.

The “Wetin We Gain” hitmaker made the revelation during an interview on Pulse TV on Wednesday, August 22.

According to the singer, the assertions made by some fans regarding the Zylofon Music signee’s unpopular figure in Nigeria is untrue.

“Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale,” he revealed.

When asked quizzed about the assertions that Shatta Wale’s sounds are not making waves in Nigeria, he quickly responded: “Don’t say that.”

He argued that: “How did I know about him? I knew Shatta Wale before stepping in Ghana. His hit song “Ayoo” blew up in Ghana.”

Legally known as Victor Adere, Victor AD is a fast-rising Afrobeats sensation who is making waves across Africa.

He hails from Delta state Nigeria but born and had his early life in Lagos. The rising act first showed interest in music at a very tender age of six, influenced by the likes of Bob Marley, Sunny Ade, Michael Jackson and Lucky Dube, then he began composing his songs.

Before his professional sojourn as a musician in 2014 with the single titled “Jowo”, he led a music band in Delta State Nigeria and was crowned the 'Best Singer' during his diploma days at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi.

Victor is currently signed to Etins Records under the management of Longitude Promotions.

His major hit single, "Wetin You Gain" was given visual direction by Director Dindu.

Watch the full interview below.