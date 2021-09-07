The 'Highest' rapper dropped the songs in 2015 and 2016 respectively to address hardship in Ghana under the John Mahama led NDC administration.

Sarkodie announces new album 'no pressure' Pulse Ghana

A Twitter user posted the video and said "our proud farmer did it again rapping word for word of @sarkodie The Masses Song woow this farmer deserves a gift as Sarkodie said.... Whaaaaaaat".

Replying to the tweet, Obidi said "I can’t even remember these lines back to back I’m touched … if someone can link me to this man I want to give him a gift … Bless him" and in another post, he said, "on God I need to link up with this man …"