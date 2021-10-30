The song released talks about how Ghanaians are faced with hardship in the country which has not trickled down to their pockets and the bad management of the economy.
Sasco releases new single titled 'Krom Ayɛ shi'
Fast-rising Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artist Sani Sabi popularly known as Sasco has released a new song titled 'Krom Ayɛ shi'.
The artist also bemoaned the hardship Ghanaians are being compelled to endure due to the high cost of living.
