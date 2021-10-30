RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sasco releases new single titled 'Krom Ayɛ shi'

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Fast-rising Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artist Sani Sabi popularly known as Sasco has released a new song titled 'Krom Ayɛ shi'.

Sasco
Sasco

The song released talks about how Ghanaians are faced with hardship in the country which has not trickled down to their pockets and the bad management of the economy.

The artist also bemoaned the hardship Ghanaians are being compelled to endure due to the high cost of living.

Listen to the music below:

Article 71 (Krom Ay3 Shi) - Sasco (Audio Slide)

