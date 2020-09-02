Collated by KPMG, results for the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards comprises of Board, Academy and public voting.

The results were released on Wednesday, September 2, as a result of call by the public for transparency and why some ‘undeserving’ artistes picked up awards over the ‘deserving’ ones.

According to the results, Kuami Eugene won the “Artiste of the Year” award with 36 per cent votes. The close competitor was Diana Hamilton 26 per cent.

Kuami Eugene also won the “Highlife Artiste of the Year” with 42 per cent vote. He beat Kofi Kinaata – his closest competitor – with 12 per cent votes.

Kofi Kinaata won the “Songwriter of the Year” award with his song “Things Fall Apart” with 93 per cent. That was a very wide gap.

He also won the “Vodafone Song of the Year” award with 53 per cent votes and the “Highlife Song of the Year” with 61 per cent votes.

Fameye gave a very wide gap in the “Best New Artiste of the Year”, winning with 69 per cent votes.

KiDi won the “Album of the Year” with 69 per cent votes.

The “Music Video of the Year” category was won by Cina Soul who used 44 per cent votes to achieve this feat.

See below the rest of the categories: