Sensational African singer Vherse out with a new single titled - Aye (LISTEN)

From the Verses he has delivered on songs he was featured on, it is safe to say the name Vherse suits his status.

Vherse is one of the fast-rising artistes Cameroon and Africa can boost off when talking about the best Afrobeat Artiste in Africa, His style of music is something you can't leave behind, From his recent released single “Aye” Describes exactly who he is and why he chose the name Vherse.

His style and way of delivery is so unique, he has over the past years earned so many fans for himself across Africa and the globe.

Vherse just released an official video and lyrics video for his latest release song “Aye” which gained massive views on YouTube just a few days after its release. In a conversation with the management of Vherse "ATM Entertainment".

His style of music makes it very interesting when listening to his music, He is very young yet has been able to gain massive love on the streets with his music, after releasing a couple of covers between 2021 and 2022 this will be the first single for the year 2023.

Also, they made it known to Ghanaian blogger and promoter Koolic, Vherse is one of the many artists they are hoping to bring out to the global market, The world needs to watch out for Vherse. This first single released in the year 2023 is one of the many songs he will release as time goes on.