The press conference is expected to announce plans by the two artistes.

The two dancehall artistes started peace talks last week and were pictured together.

Shatta Wale shared a photo on his official account of the two seated beside each other on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The photo was accompanied by a cryptic message from the ‘Dancehall King’ saying: “Unity is strength. Love is the key to many doors. Brotherhood is Loyalty. Peace is Freedom. My brother and I got a great vision for Ghana music and we taking it to the world.”

The dancehall artists were at the centre of controversy at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards after Stonebwoy drew a gun on stage in apparent response to advances from Shatta Wale.

The two were arrested before being granted bail of GHc50,000 each after the incident.