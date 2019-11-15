Titled “Party Papa”, a follow up to “Monalisa”, Kweku's message is pretty clear on this one: he's the ‘party papa’.

The song, like its title has a party theme to it.

Kweku Afro supposedly meets a damsel at a party and gets all braggadocio in hopes of wooing her - ''Anything you want make you say am, you know say me I go do am'', he continually says, promising luxury of all sorts.

He then urges the girl not to be on a long thing and come closer so they dance it out with the phrase, ''Baby viens ons va dancer. Ils faut pas fais comme ce comme ça''.

Kweku Afro rides with a Anglo-Francophone type of vibe on this one; oozing a Nigerian style as well as dropping some catchy French lines in the course of the song.

This gives the piece a unique feel and puts it in perfect sync with the super groovy beat produced by Nigeria's JaySynths Beatz and Maestro who helped with co-production.

Darkovibes comes through as Kweku's wingman on this one.

He blends in perfectly with the theme and arguably has to be the best pick for the song.

As expected, he drops those punchy Ga lines we've all come to love, very so cleanly that even the girl in question gives in with a salute.

“Party Papa” serves as a follow up to Kweku's debut well-received single “Monalisa”; which is currently the number one song on Live FM Top 10 Most Played chart.

He ended Sarkodie's four-week consecutive run at the top of the chart to set the record.

Signed to Twist Entertainment Legacy, Kweku Afro is one to look out for in these last weeks of 2019.

“Party Papa” has some good replay value and will have you singing along in no time. Listen, be sociable and share.