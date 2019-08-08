A song that was inspired by Moesha Buduong’s brouhaha on CNN and the current sugar daddy and slay queens’ trends in Ghana.

The song encourages men to desist from the notion that men who spend outrage amount of money on their girlfriends or slay queens are not at fault and thus if the woman is worth it, it’s only right the man invests in her.

De Man who is currently working on his upcoming studio album promises to release more thought-provoking music for the fans and all music lovers.

