Stonebwoy joins Shatta Wale to promote Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” album

The 16-track album, which is Sarkodie’s 6th studio project, features top international and local artistes. American rappers; Vic Mensa and Wale, U.K rapper Giggs, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, Tanzanian singers Harmonize, Nigerian singer Oxlade, and Ghanaian stars; Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and Darkovibes appear on the album.

Even though Sarkodie is at loggerheads with Stonebwoy, the singer put his ego aside and displayed a high level of maturity when he took to Twitter to share links to the album and encouraged his fans to stream.

“Greetings World! #NoPressure The album by @sarkodie is OUT NOW!” Stonebwoy tweeted. The post which was retweeted by Stonebwoy has earned Stonebwoy respect among SarkNation.

Shatta Wale, on the other hand, has been pushing the album on his Twitter page. He tweeted the album a couple of times before it was released.

“Please and please and I repeat let’s make @sarkodie no pressure album a duty for us all .. it’s for Ghana broooo!!!!” he tweeted three days ago.

Then, when the album was released today, he asked his fans to go and stream.

The album release was initially slated for July 21, but Sarkodie changed the date to July 30 at the eleventh hour.

In an Instagram post, he said the album’s release date was changed due to the clearing of samples and also, his loyal fans deserved better.

“I know how excited you are for my new album, ‘No Pressure’. That feeling inspired me every day in the studio to push myself and my songwriting to the limits,” he noted.

“I've never been more determined to make an album that you'll love deeply. To deliver the album that you all deserve, I need a little more time. There's been a hold-up clearing some samples, that's all.”