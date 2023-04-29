The party was to give the audience a feel of the album.
Stonebwoy party with fans after 5th Dimension album release
After releasing the much-anticipated body of work '5th Dimension', Stonebwoy together with a selected audience partied at the Polo Beach Club in Accra on Friday night to celebrate the release.
Stonebwoy thrilled the audience to all the seventeen songs on the album having with him Jamaican Sprinter Asafa Powell.
The Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy released his mega album dubbed ‘5th Dimension’ on Friday, April 28, 2023.
“5th Dimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.
The 17-tracked album features both local and international artists such as British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award-winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Iconic Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, Dexta Daps (Jamaica) and Mereba (US), and Jaz Karis (UK).
This counts as the fifth body of work of the Bhim president.
