Stonebwoy to grace Angelique Kidjo’s 40th Anniversary concert in London

Part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, this extraordinary event aims to honor the extensive career of Africa's esteemed pop sensation, often acclaimed as 'Africa’s premier diva.' The celebration will also feature the talents of other renowned musicians, including singer Laura Mvula, Grammy-nominated trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, and Senegalese superstar Youssou N’Dour.

Ghana's highly decorated reggae/dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, will be a part of this momentous occasion, contributing to the festivities in recognition of the African diva's remarkable career.

The collaboration between Stonebwoy and Angélique Kidjo is fueled by the vibrant and positive energy derived from Stonebwoy's dedication to creating exceptional music that transcends boundaries.