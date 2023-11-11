ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy to grace Angelique Kidjo’s 40th Anniversary concert in London

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Reggae/Afro-Dancehall luminary Stonebwoy is set to share the stage with Angélique Kidjo at her 40th Anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2023.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

The accomplished Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be commemorating her four-decade career by delivering a performance that spans her illustrious catalog, featuring her greatest hits alongside her band and the Chineke Orchestra.

Part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, this extraordinary event aims to honor the extensive career of Africa's esteemed pop sensation, often acclaimed as 'Africa’s premier diva.' The celebration will also feature the talents of other renowned musicians, including singer Laura Mvula, Grammy-nominated trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, and Senegalese superstar Youssou N’Dour.

Stonebwoy X Angelique Kidjo
Stonebwoy X Angelique Kidjo Pulse Ghana

Ghana's highly decorated reggae/dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, will be a part of this momentous occasion, contributing to the festivities in recognition of the African diva's remarkable career.

The collaboration between Stonebwoy and Angélique Kidjo is fueled by the vibrant and positive energy derived from Stonebwoy's dedication to creating exceptional music that transcends boundaries.

Notably, Stonebwoy recently unveiled the prestigious video for his latest single, "Manodzi," featuring Angélique Kidjo, from his 5th Dimension album, a project that has garnered consideration for a Grammy award nomination.

