The track is the lead song on Stonebwoy’s 2023 album 5TH Dimension.

Stonebwoy’s ‘Life & Money’ debuts on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart Pulse Ghana

Notably, the artiste had also recently unveiled a remix of 'Life & Money' in collaboration with US rapper Russ. This accomplishment follows a few months after Stonebwoy's 17-track album, "5Th Dimension", secured the 8th spot on the Billboard World Reggae Album chart. This feat was achieved shortly after the album's release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first Ghanaian album to score this success on the reggae charts. According to Billboard, the album was ranked “based on multi-metric consumption blending traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming (audio and video) equivalent albums.”

This is not the first time Stonebwoy’s work has scored a Billboard Chart appearance.

In 2017, his critically acclaimed album ‘Epistles Of Mama (EOM)’ appeared on the Billboard World Album Chart and in 2020 his single ‘Nominate’ made it to the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.