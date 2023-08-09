The track titled 'Life & Money', featuring Stormzy, entered the chart at an impressive position of number 47.
Stonebwoy’s ‘Life & Money’ debuts on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has marked his debut on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart with his latest achievement.
The track is the lead song on Stonebwoy’s 2023 album 5TH Dimension.
Notably, the artiste had also recently unveiled a remix of 'Life & Money' in collaboration with US rapper Russ. This accomplishment follows a few months after Stonebwoy's 17-track album, "5Th Dimension", secured the 8th spot on the Billboard World Reggae Album chart. This feat was achieved shortly after the album's release.
This is the first Ghanaian album to score this success on the reggae charts. According to Billboard, the album was ranked “based on multi-metric consumption blending traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming (audio and video) equivalent albums.”
This is not the first time Stonebwoy’s work has scored a Billboard Chart appearance.
In 2017, his critically acclaimed album ‘Epistles Of Mama (EOM)’ appeared on the Billboard World Album Chart and in 2020 his single ‘Nominate’ made it to the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.
Meanwhile, In May 2023, ‘Life & Money’ with Stormzy, claimed the No. 14 spot on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart.
