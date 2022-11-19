The church prayed to cripple my music career – Eno Barony

In an interview on Prime Morning, with Asieduwaa Akumia on Friday, she indicated that her church members thought she was possessed and her kind of music is demonic.

“I remember they put my picture in the church and prayed over it that my music shouldn’t work and nothing should work for me,” she said.

Touching on her relationship with her family, her father to be precise, she mentioned that everything is much fantastic between them

“we’re cool, though, in the beginning, it wasn’t easy,” she said

The hip-hop rapper went on to reveal how she ran away from home to be able to establish her music career

She said, “I was hiding it in the beginning. I hid it to the point that I couldn’t hide it anymore because I was on TV and everywhere, and it became an issue. I had to run away from the house.”

Even though she could not listen to secular music at home, she had the ambition to become a rapper.

The rap goddess listed Abrewa Nana and Mzbel as her inspiration for making music