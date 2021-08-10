RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘The media has the power to change consumption patterns’ - Knii Lante suggests

Authors:

David Mawuli

Two-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Male vocalist of the Year’ winner, Knii Lante believes the media has the power to change and control what music consumers consume.

Knii Lante
Knii Lante

Answering questions on why reggae music seems to be depreciating in recent times, Knii Lante in an interview with Elvis Crystal on Asaase Radio, said he believes the media and DJs possess the power to make Ghanaian reggae music big again by giving it much airspace on radio and TV.

Recommended articles

“The space for reggae music on the airwaves; radio and TV are too small. I mean some years back in the morning, you’ll open the radio every Saturday morning and you’ll be hearing reggae on most channels. ... but these days, you hardly hear reggae being played" he said.

Knii Lante also mentioned stereotyping of reggae music and reggae musicians as a factor for the suffering genre. According to him, it drives investors away.

“The stereotyping of reggae music and reggae musicians with everybody thinking a reggae musician is a rebel and smoke weeds, that hurts us a lot. Driving potential investors away," he lamented.

The ‘Baby Take Good Care ‘ hitmaker who is out promoting his new two singles, ‘This Thing’ and ‘Boot Off,’ says Ghanaian gatekeepers have the power to direct what the music consumer consumes.

“If the gatekeepers, the media houses and DJs decide to give one hour to Ghanaian jazz, there will be a lot of Ghanaian jazz musicians after a year. The DJs and the media houses have the power to change consumption patterns," Knii Lante said.

Listen to Knii Lante's latest tunes below:

HtmlCode
HtmlCode

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17