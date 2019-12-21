In the last 10 years, the industry has witnessed budding talents who have displayed genuine, eminent and inimitable talent and successfully crossed over with their bosting songs.

As we mark another remarkable decade, we bring you eight (8) Ghanaian musicians whose excellent contents, talents and impeccable showmanship defined the industry.

NB: This list is in no order.

1. Sarkodie

Sarkodie wins maiden BET Best International Flow award

Currently the most streamed local act, the “Adonai” hitmaker has added some rich contents into the scene – a reason why he has dominated charts in the last 10 years. He holds the record of the most-watched rapper in Africa, released a plethora of hit singles and won prestigious local and international awards including BET Awards and recently BET Hip Hop Awards.

2. Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Easily one of the most controversial musicians around, Shatta Wale is the name on the lips of almost every ghetto youth in Ghana – thanks to his enviable and no-nonsense fan army, Shatta Movement Family (SM). A PR strategist, he appears to be nonchalant when he is on his best behaviour but roars like a lion when least provoked. Despite this, Shatta Wale has given Ghanaians more than they asked for – we mean he has released more hits and good music for any type of mood. He hosts one of the biggest end-of-year concerts in Ghana and has uncountable awards to his credit.

3. Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy releases visual for “Tuff Seed”

He is the first Ghanaian afro-dancehall musician to win a BET award. Stonebwoy’s career spans almost a decade and is recognised for his brilliant stagecraft and quality music. He doesn’t compromise for less when it comes to the quality of his recordings – a reason why a lot of people rate him over his arch-rival Shatta Wale whenever arguments about their legacy and talents arise. The “People Dey” hitmaker has worked with top international artistes including Sean Paul and Beenie Man, won many local and international awards, dropped some of the hottest singles in Ghana and has successfully hosted two end-of-year concerts in Ghana for years.

4. Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle

One of Ghana’s vibrant gospel music exports, the “My Everything” hitmaker has earned a lot of respect from Ghanaians and the diaspora. His steady rise to fame after breaking away from gospel group, Soul Winners, still shocks many – but most importantly, his music which has life has been doing the magic. 'Praiz Reloaded' – one of the biggest and oldest annual musical concerts – is hosted by the gospel genius. He has numerous hit singles and awards to his credit and has collaborated with top local and international musicians including South African star, Ntokozo Mbambo.

5. Efya

Efya

The history of the last decade cannot be written without credit to soul singer, Efya. A strong force, the “Jorley” hitmaker has managed to stay afloat, competing in the male-dominated industry with ease. Her outstanding pieces of art coupled with her spesh, silky vocals has been keeping her career in shape for the past 10 years. The “Girl Talk” concert headliner has also exhibited class in her art. With many hit singles and top-notch local and international collaborations under her belt, the three-time VGMA “Best Vocal Performance” award-winner has helped reshape the industry in a positive way.

6. Samini

‘I’m the most relevant artiste from my era’ – Samini makes bold claim

An excellent stage performer, the High-Grade Family label owner has contributed immensely to the growth of the music industry. The “Linda” hitmaker has been in the industry for nearly two decades but consistently produces hit singles and albums, and competes strongly with the new crop of artistes. Known for producing hits after hits and nurturing afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy and highlife singer Kofi Kinaata’s career, the multiple award-winning vocalist who was first to bring a MOBO award home has left an indelible mark on the industry in the last decade.

7. R2Bees

Omar Sterling and Mugeez of R2bees group

The only music group that has survived the last decade, R2Bees is a hallmark in Ghana music. Known for their striking, soul-soothing afrobeats masterpieces, the Tema-based duo have crossed over with their enviable craft. Widely known in Nigeria – thanks to Wizkid’s frequent collaboration – R2Bees have served Africa with massive hit singles and albums. The multiple award-winning duo’s names can not be left out of the history books.

8. Becca

Singer Becca

Aside from Efya, one of the strongest pillars behind the female fraternity is Becca. The former Zylofon Music signee has fed Ghanaians with classic, undiluted music and unforgettable stagecraft. She has dropped more hit singles than any female artiste in the industry (I stand to be corrected). The former “Girl Talk” concert headline performer has many local and international awards to her credit, plus many international collaborations.