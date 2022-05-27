Universal Music's Luminary DMR releases first album ‘Discovery’

The album dubbed 'Discovery' has 16 tracks and Luminary DMR featured only two artistes - Tic and Hyso Jigga, a Nigerian artiste.

Tic who was known as Tic Tac has been active in the industry since 1995. He heard Luminary DMR say on a radio show that he would like to make a song with him and he honoured him a verse on ‘I Dey Buy All,’ the sixth song on the album.

The song talks about how the artiste has been able to change his fortunes from a struggling up comer to someone who can afford whatever he wants to buy.

As the songs were being played for the patrons of the event, it became apparent that one, 'Agyeiwaa,' was well-liked.

The production, mixing and mastering of the songs on the album was praised by journalist Edem Mensah-Tsortome and several others.

Celebrated music producer and sound engineer, Kaywa, was the producer for three of the songs, mixed and mastered the entire album.

Speaking on the support Kaywa has given him, Luminary DMR said “Kaywa is not just a producer or sound engineer of this album” but he has contributed to him wholly – “spiritually, physically financially, mentally, lyrically.”

In a documentary that was shown at the private listening, Kaywa described Luminary DMR as an artiste who “always believes in making sure thinks work.”

This aptly describes the artiste who disclosed that he has been working on this album for 10 years now.

In 2020 his determination in the face of all the struggles he had faced as a musician found favour in the eyes of the Universal Music Group, as the record label signed a five-year deal worth $80,000 when the company chanced on his single track 'Cannabis.' Luminary DMR also remains Ghana’s ECOWAS Youth Ambassador.

Asked what the album is about, he said it is about his journey in life and in music.

“I’ve been tested on so many grounds and I have passed. And it is a discovery for me. It is really who I am and that is my story.”

Since he made inroads with his music, Luminary DMR has won several accolades.

He is currently the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador from 2020 to 2022 and has appeared on Top 100 YouTuber Influencer sorted by YouTube Subscribers.

In 2020, he was nominated for 4syte TV Awards’ Best Discovery.

That same year, he won Best Video at Tema Entertainment Awards and Discovery of the Year.

Listen to the album here.