The announcement was made last week Friday, March 15, at a ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Among the nominees are first-timers – artistes who are completely new to the awards scheme.

RuffTown Records label signee Wendy Shay made her first entry at this year’s ceremony. She garnered three nominations; “Afropop Song of the Year” with her breakthrough single “Uber Driver”, “New Artiste of the Year” and “Album of the Year” with her debut album, titled “Shay On You”.

Tamale-based rapper Maccasio earned a nomination – his first time. He was listed in the “Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year” category for his bounce song “Dagomba Girl” which features Mugeez. He faces stiff competition from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Samini.

Singer Akesse Brempong earned a place in the “Gospel Artiste of the Year” category alongside Obaapa Christy, KODA, Joyce Blessing, Diana Hamilton and Joe Mettle.

Hip-hop boy group La Meme Gang garnered three nominees on their first entry. They earned nominations in the “Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year”, “Group of the Year” and “New Artiste of the Year” categories. Their feature on Joey B’s “Stable” also earned a nomination in the “hiplife/Hip-hop Song of the Year” category.

Record producer Guilty Beatz who ruled 2018 with his hit song “Akwaaba” featuring Mr Eazi, Patapaa and Pappy Kojo earned three top nominations on his first appearance as a performing act. He was listed in the “Afropop Song of the Year”, “Best Collaboration of the Year” and “Song of the Year” categories.

Madina-native Kirani Ayat got his first nomination with his classic music video for his song “Guda”. The video directed by David Nico-Sey was listed in the “Best Video of the Year” category.

Gospel performer I.K Aning got his breakthrough this year with his hit song, “Bobolebobo”. He earned two nominations; “Gospel Song of the Year” and “Song of the Year”.

After sweeping fans off their feet with his breakthrough single, “Ewiase Y3d3” remix, Quamina MP sealed his place in this year’s awards. He was nominated for the “Hiplife/Hip-hop Song of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.

Radio and club disc jockey DJ MicSmith got his first nomination with his song “Yenkor” featuring Kwesi Arthur. He was listed for the “Afropop Song of the Year”.

Songwriter and singer Dada Hafco made his first entry as a solo artiste this year. He was nominated for the “Highlife Song of the Year” category for his hit single, “Yebewu Nti”.

Finally, Bethel Revival Choir – a gospel group – earned their first nominations this year, and they had two: “Gospel Song of the Year” with their hit “Agba Dza” and “Group of the Year”.

P.S: Unsung category nominees were not included because that category is strictly designed for newcomers.