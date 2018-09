news

After the success of his previous songs, Clifford popularly known as Doncliff is back with a new music, titled "Hola Hola", accompanied with a video.

"Hola Hola" is a song to serenade his fans, he features King Smuve, Bravado and Budda.

The visual for "Hola Hola" was shot in Atlanta and directed by Micheal Garcia (XXIV).

Clifford was born in Edo State, Nigeria after which he moved to Europe to attend the school of music called Eno Luis Music School.

Enjoy the full music video below.