Similar to his breakthrough song, the young rapper cum singer recruited the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Rapper of the Year” winner Medikal.

The track, lasting 2:57 minutes, is heavily influenced by trap sounds but distinctive to hip-hop – where Kwesi Slay is dominant.

Produced by Chensee Beats, the slow-tempo jam is accompanied by a hip-hop-themed visual directed by Yaw Skyface.

