Mista Myles who recently put out his debut single; ‘African Girl’ has followed it up with an amazing video.

Shot by Director Kofi Awuah, the visuals capture the beauty of not the African Girls, but the beauty of Mama Africa itself.

Director Kofi Awuah made sure he projected the grasslands of Shai Hills, an animal reserve and Baboon sanctuary in a way that the world does not get to see every day; the sounds, culture, and landscapes to help with our tourism.

This music video is a visually stunning experience and is probably one of the best ones out of Ghana this year from MIMLIFE RECORDS.

Featuring dope production by NixieOfficivl, Mista Myles will definitely continue to prove that he is the new prince of afrobeats in Ghana.

Watch the full video below.