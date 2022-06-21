Wendy Shay condemns treachery in Ghana's music industry

To her, this observation is worrying and as such she indicated that any artiste who has been excelling in the industry for more than a decade deserves enormous respect.

“You blow up on Monday they want u out on Tuesday. This music thing no be easy. Nuff respect to every Artiste who has done it over 10 years and still doing it... y’all Survivors,” she said in a tweet.

The singer has been promoting her new single, Survivor recently.

Wendy Shay, known officially as Wendy Asiamah Addo, is one of the few female artistes who are going strong regardless of the consistent verbal attacks she has been subjected on social media.

The bullying she has witnessed on social media is because most people have accused her of trying to imitate the late Ebony Reigns.

Last year, after suffering continuously from cyberbullies, she shared a video of a lady who had been cyberbullied in the past and said that she will rain curses on anyone who cyberbullies her for no reason.

“Stop cyber bullying I feel this Woman’s pain cos I’ve been through it If anyone tries again curses s)))n Try and see #stopcyberbullying #ShayGang #rufftown.”