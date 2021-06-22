‘What to eat, drink, is a Problem’, rapper Lokal cries to God (WATCH)

In his latest song, the controversial rapper sheds more light on the daily hustles people go through to survive.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian rapper Lokal shares the storm in his life as he cries unto God to come to his aid.
In his latest song, the controversial rapper sheds more light on the daily hustles people go through to survive.
From food, shelter, clothes, water to security, Lokal lists almost everything that broke people face in life on a daily basis.
However, he made it clear that with God, everything is possible.
The song is accompanied by a visual with a straightforward storyline.
Watch the full music video below and share your candid views in the comment section.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh