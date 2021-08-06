RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's concert at the O2 sells out in 12 minutes

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The O2’s Welcome Back Show series will also showcase the very best of British and International acts.

Wizkid loves his floral beach shirts {instagram/wizkid}
Wizkid loves his floral beach shirts {instagram/wizkid}

At 10:22 pm on August 5, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced that tickets for his November 2021 show at the O2 sold out in 12 minutes.

Recommended articles
twitter.com

Via a tweet, Wizkid wrote that, "SOLD OUT THE 02 ARENA in 12 MINUTES. LONDON! I LOVE YOU."

The show will be a part of The O2’s Welcome Back Show series where Wizkid will perform his Made In Lagos show to full capacity crowds on Sunday November 28, 2021.

The O2’s Welcome Back Show series will also showcase the very best of British and International acts. Wizkid's Made In Lagos is one of the most sought-after shows in the world this season. A day ago, Pulse Nigeria reported about a woman who offered Wizkid oral sex for a ticket.

Also confirmed are events for:

  • Burna Boy - August 27, 2021
  • Ministry of Sound Classical - November 13, 2021
  • Alanis Morissette - November 24, 2021
  • UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends with ‘The Black British Takeover’ - December 8, 2021

Authors:

Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death