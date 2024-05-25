ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

'Not winning TGMA artist of the year will be surprising' - King Promise

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian artist King Promise has expressed his confidence in winning the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

King Promise
King Promise

In a recent interview on Joy TV, the singer-songwriter shared his thoughts on his journey, achievements, and why he believes he is a strong contender for the coveted title.

Recommended articles

Reflecting on his prolific year, King Promise highlighted the success of his recent album, numerous hit singles, and impactful performances both locally and internationally. "This year has been monumental for me," he stated. "From dropping an album that topped charts to collaborating with international stars, and performing on some of the biggest stages around the world, I have poured my heart and soul into my music."

King Promise, has received nominations in several prestigious categories at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. These include Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year for 'Terminator 2' and 'Perfect Combi', and Best Afropop Song of the Year.

King Promise will be competing against notable artists such as Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Nacee, and Black Sherif.

ADVERTISEMENT
king-promise
king-promise Pulse Ghana

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is set to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 1, 2025.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Empress Afi

Empress Afi has all eyes on her in new video for ‘Pull up on Me’ featuring Vintage Papi

Lilwin and Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba stopped me from releasing our movie because he didn't look his best - LilWin

Amerado Burner

Amerado credits rap 'beefs' for boosting his music career; says he has no regrets

Angry Akuapem Poloo smashes windscreen of Musician's Benz during fight (VIDEO)

It was a publicity stunt - Akuapem Poloo explains smashing musician's Benz