'Not winning TGMA artist of the year will be surprising' - King Promise

Reflecting on his prolific year, King Promise highlighted the success of his recent album, numerous hit singles, and impactful performances both locally and internationally. "This year has been monumental for me," he stated. "From dropping an album that topped charts to collaborating with international stars, and performing on some of the biggest stages around the world, I have poured my heart and soul into my music."

King Promise, has received nominations in several prestigious categories at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. These include Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year for 'Terminator 2' and 'Perfect Combi', and Best Afropop Song of the Year.

King Promise will be competing against notable artists such as Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Nacee, and Black Sherif.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana