Pat Thomas narrates how his mother reported him to the police for abandoning school

He stated that his mother reported him to the police for pursuing a career in music.
Ghanaian highlife legend, Pat Thomas, has disclosed how his music career started.
He said he decided to leave school in Techiman to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.
According to him, his mother, who was also a musician was not happy with his decision and reported him to the police.
"My mother was a musician… but she didn’t want me to do music. She thought it was a waste of time…She reported me to the police, and they came to arrest me—forgetting that she was also a musician," Pat Thomas said on Citi TV.
The musician has launched an evening of outstanding musical performances dubbed the 'Pat Thomas Highlife Night' to celebrate 50 years in music.
The event, which is dedicated to celebrating the legendary Pat Thomas and Ghanaian highlife music, is slated for August 4, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The 'Pat Thomas Highlife Night' aims to honour his remarkable achievements and recognise the numerous highlife legends that the country has produced, both past and present.
The event promises to be a captivating evening of music, nostalgia, and appreciation for this unique and cherished musical style.
The concert will feature classical performances by some of Ghana's best highlife performers including Kuami Eugene, KK Fosu, and Kwabena Kwabena, among others.
