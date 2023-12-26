ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Pulse Picks: 4 industry feuds that rocked 2023

Reymond Awusei Johnson

It's not always rainbows and sunshine in the Ghanaian arts industry; sometimes, a storm erupts between the most famous figures, causing a meltdown online.

CELEBRITY FEUD
CELEBRITY FEUD

In the dynamic landscape of the entertainment industry, clashes between titans often make headlines, adding an extra layer of drama to the glamour and glitz.

Recommended articles

As 2023 unfolded, the year witnessed several industry beefs that captivated fans, stirred controversies, and kept the media buzzing. Let's delve into the five notable clashes that rocked the entertainment scene in 2023.

Shatta Wale vs. Stonebwoy

The dancehall scene in Ghana witnessed a clash of titans as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy continued their longstanding rivalry. The feud between these two heavyweights seemed unlikely to be smoothened soon. Both artists have had their misunderstandings, jabbing at one another through social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many fans of these two Kings usually enjoy the back-and-forth, with netizens going into a frenzy on social media, choosing sides in this fiery clash that added fuel to the flames of the dancehall feud.

Strongman vs. Kwaku Smoke

Social media has been flooded with arguments about the rap feud between rapper Kwaku Smoke and ex-Sarkcess record label rapper Strongman.

Fans of the two rappers know that they have in the past thrown shots at each other on different songs but have never been involved in a beef, as many rappers have anticipated. Many argue that the hip-hop genre allows rappers to come at each other, giving them the liberty to engage in the lyrical beef we are witnessing now.

Social media fans have not slept on the issues and have since debated over who the rap god is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xandy Kamel vs. Kaninja

Actress and TV presenter Xandy Kamel and her ex-husband Kaninja have been at each other's necks for the past month over controversies surrounding the collapse of their estranged marriage.

Both personalities have been slamming each other on social media, granting interviews, and revealing new details that generate online conversation. It has been a rollercoaster of banter between the ex-lovers, and social media has been buzzing with this development.

Mzbel vs Afia Schwarznegger

These two strong personalities have set social media ablaze with lots of conversations and banter, slamming each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two ex-friends have been at loggerheads for years after their friendship hit the rocks. This year has seen nothing different, as the two still don't see eye to eye. They have fed social media with threads of conversations sparked by their banter, and netizens live for it.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

Afua Asantewaa Sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa commences Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon Marathon

Victoria Lebene and Eugene

I married Nkonkonsa because he is wise - Victoria Lebene

Selina Boateng

I went through depression in U.S after childbirth; Selina Boateng on weight gain and more