Pulse Picks: 4 industry feuds that rocked 2023

As 2023 unfolded, the year witnessed several industry beefs that captivated fans, stirred controversies, and kept the media buzzing. Let's delve into the five notable clashes that rocked the entertainment scene in 2023.

Shatta Wale vs. Stonebwoy

The dancehall scene in Ghana witnessed a clash of titans as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy continued their longstanding rivalry. The feud between these two heavyweights seemed unlikely to be smoothened soon. Both artists have had their misunderstandings, jabbing at one another through social media posts.

Many fans of these two Kings usually enjoy the back-and-forth, with netizens going into a frenzy on social media, choosing sides in this fiery clash that added fuel to the flames of the dancehall feud.

Strongman vs. Kwaku Smoke

Social media has been flooded with arguments about the rap feud between rapper Kwaku Smoke and ex-Sarkcess record label rapper Strongman.

Fans of the two rappers know that they have in the past thrown shots at each other on different songs but have never been involved in a beef, as many rappers have anticipated. Many argue that the hip-hop genre allows rappers to come at each other, giving them the liberty to engage in the lyrical beef we are witnessing now.

Social media fans have not slept on the issues and have since debated over who the rap god is.

Xandy Kamel vs. Kaninja

Actress and TV presenter Xandy Kamel and her ex-husband Kaninja have been at each other's necks for the past month over controversies surrounding the collapse of their estranged marriage.

Both personalities have been slamming each other on social media, granting interviews, and revealing new details that generate online conversation. It has been a rollercoaster of banter between the ex-lovers, and social media has been buzzing with this development.

Mzbel vs Afia Schwarznegger

These two strong personalities have set social media ablaze with lots of conversations and banter, slamming each other.

