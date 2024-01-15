In a video posted on social media, the multiple award-winning artist called out the Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials, suggesting that the team be renamed 'Black Soil' due to their perceived inability to produce noteworthy results.
Rename Black stars to black soil - Shatta Wale advises after Ghana - Cape Verde loss
Renowned Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has expressed his discontent over the Black Stars' disappointing performance in their African Cup of Nation (AFCON) opener against Cape Verde.
Recommended articles
Shatta Wale argued in his video, "How can a star be black? Name the team Black Soil so they can at least produce something because black soils are the best."
The criticism comes in the aftermath of Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
The Black Stars experienced a setback at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, with goals from Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues securing the victory for Cape Verde. Alexander Djiku's lone strike provided some consolation for Ghana, but it was not enough to alter the outcome.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh