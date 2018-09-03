Rev Obofour celebrates wife birthday in a lavish ceremony

news

Head pastor of the Believers of Anointed Palace Chapel APC, Rev. Obofour organized a lavish ceremony to celebrate the birthday of his wife, Queen Ciara.

In a video circulating on social media, the man of God was throwing money on the wife while she walks her way to the podium. The birthday party was a major event or let us say concert on its own. It was entirely star studded.

Some of the Kumawood stars identified were actor Wayoosi, Salinko, Auntie Bee among other known faces. Akwaboah and Gifty Osei also performed at the birthday party.

Rev Obofour was also seen throwing money on his daughter throwing on his wife and the traditional dancers who were present at the event.