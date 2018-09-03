Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment >

Rev Obofour celebrates wife birthday in a lavish ceremony


Celebrity Birthday Rev Obofour celebrates wife birthday in a lavish ceremony

Some of the Kumawood stars identified were actor Wayoosi, Salinko, Auntie Bee among other known faces.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rev Obofour celebrates wife birthday in a lavish ceremony play

Rev Obofour celebrates wife birthday in a lavish ceremony

Head pastor of the Believers of Anointed Palace Chapel APC, Rev. Obofour organized a lavish ceremony to celebrate the birthday of his wife, Queen Ciara.

In a video circulating on social media, the man of God was throwing money on the wife while she walks her way to the podium. The birthday party was a major event or let us say concert on its own. It was entirely star studded.

Rev Obofour celebrates wife birthday in a lavish ceremony play

Rev Obofour celebrates wife birthday in a lavish ceremony

 

READ ALSO: I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer

Some of the Kumawood stars identified were actor Wayoosi, Salinko, Auntie Bee among other known faces. Akwaboah and Gifty Osei also performed at the birthday party.

 

Rev Obofour was also seen throwing money on his daughter throwing on his wife and the traditional dancers who were present at the event.

play

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Movie Premier: Private screening of “Lucky” thrills ahead of September 7 premier Movie Premier Private screening of “Lucky” thrills ahead of September 7 premier
Anita Afriyie: Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S
Issues: I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo Issues I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo
Music Video: Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises) Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)
Pulse List: 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend Pulse List 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend
Song Review: Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’ Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet Celebrity News I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet
Joe Mettle: My everything official video Joe Mettle My everything official video
Nadia Buari: People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists Nadia Buari People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists



Top Articles

1 Photos Video and photos from Becca’s traditional weddingbullet
2 Kumchacha It is better to marry a prostitute than a Christian lady...bullet
3 Yvonne Nelson Some producers demanded sex before giving me roles –...bullet
4 Photos Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Kidi visit BBCbullet

Related Articles

Movie Premier Private screening of “Lucky” thrills ahead of September 7 premier
Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S
Issues I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo
Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)
Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’
Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8
Pulse List 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend
WATCH From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum
New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
Singer I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet

Entertainment

Captain Planet
Singer I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet
Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8
Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8
Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
WATCH From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum
Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)