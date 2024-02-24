ADVERTISEMENT
Screen favorite Nana Ama McBrown inaugurates new children's lounge

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has added another feather to her cap as she inaugurates a brand-new children's lounge, creating an exciting space for young minds to thrive in the hearts of Accra, East Legon while simultaneously celebrating her daughter baby Maxin's 5th birthday.

The initiative reflects McBrown's commitment to providing children with a safe and stimulating environment that combines entertainment and education.

Nana Ama McBrown, popularly known for her versatility in the entertainment industry, has ventured into a new project aimed at catering to the younger generation. The recently inaugurated children's lounge is envisioned as a haven where children can engage in a range of activities that promote both entertainment and learning.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her philanthropic efforts and love for children, expressed her vision for the new children's lounge.

She highlighted the importance of creating spaces where children can learn, play, and grow in a supportive environment.

McBrown sees the lounge as a contribution to the community, providing families with a valuable resource for their children's development.

The inauguration of Nana Ama McBrown's children's lounge is expected to have a positive impact on the local community, offering parents a reliable and enriching space for their children.

