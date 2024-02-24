Screen favorite Nana Ama McBrown inaugurates new children's lounge

Nana Ama McBrown, popularly known for her versatility in the entertainment industry, has ventured into a new project aimed at catering to the younger generation. The recently inaugurated children's lounge is envisioned as a haven where children can engage in a range of activities that promote both entertainment and learning.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her philanthropic efforts and love for children, expressed her vision for the new children's lounge.

She highlighted the importance of creating spaces where children can learn, play, and grow in a supportive environment.

McBrown sees the lounge as a contribution to the community, providing families with a valuable resource for their children's development.