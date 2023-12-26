ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

'There's this beach Opana takes his girls'- Yvonne Nelson returns with a banger

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has set social media abuzz with her cryptic tweets hinting at a certain "Opana" and his clandestine beach affairs.

Yvonne Nelson 2
Yvonne Nelson 2

The actress, known for her outspoken nature, dropped a bombshell on X, shedding light on a mysterious beachfront where someone named Opana allegedly takes multiple romantic interests.

Recommended articles

According to Yvonne Nelson's tweet, "There’s this beach front opana takes his many girls. When he doesn’t trust you, they take your phone. We’ll talk about that later, properly. After he eats his fave jollof and fried egg. Around Teshie/Nungua."

The tweet left many followers curious and eager for more details about the Opana and the secrets concealed within the beach rendezvous.

Yvonne didn't stop there; she added a teaser about Valentine's Day, suggesting that more revelations might be in store. "Valentine’s Day….. its coming," she cryptically tweeted, leaving her audience speculating about the potential drama that could unfold on the romantic occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT
I am not Yvonne-Nelson, book by Yvonne Nelson
I am not Yvonne-Nelson, book by Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

The intriguing part of Yvonne's tweet seems to be directed towards Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. The two personalities previously made headlines when their alleged affair that led to an abortion was unveiled in Yvonne Nelson's book. In response to Yvonne's book, Sarkodie, apparently not pleased with the revelations, released a song titled "Try Me."

The social media landscape is now buzzing with discussions about the identity of Opana, the undisclosed beachfront, and the possible connections to Yvonne Nelson's past.

As the online community eagerly awaits further revelations, it seems like Valentine's Day might bring more than just love and affection for some celebrities involved in this unfolding drama.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

Afua Asantewaa Sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa commences Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon Marathon

Victoria Lebene and Eugene

I married Nkonkonsa because he is wise - Victoria Lebene

Selina Boateng

I went through depression in U.S after childbirth; Selina Boateng on weight gain and more