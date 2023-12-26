'There's this beach Opana takes his girls'- Yvonne Nelson returns with a banger

According to Yvonne Nelson's tweet, "There’s this beach front opana takes his many girls. When he doesn’t trust you, they take your phone. We’ll talk about that later, properly. After he eats his fave jollof and fried egg. Around Teshie/Nungua."

The tweet left many followers curious and eager for more details about the Opana and the secrets concealed within the beach rendezvous.

Yvonne didn't stop there; she added a teaser about Valentine's Day, suggesting that more revelations might be in store. "Valentine’s Day….. its coming," she cryptically tweeted, leaving her audience speculating about the potential drama that could unfold on the romantic occasion.

The intriguing part of Yvonne's tweet seems to be directed towards Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. The two personalities previously made headlines when their alleged affair that led to an abortion was unveiled in Yvonne Nelson's book. In response to Yvonne's book, Sarkodie, apparently not pleased with the revelations, released a song titled "Try Me."

The social media landscape is now buzzing with discussions about the identity of Opana, the undisclosed beachfront, and the possible connections to Yvonne Nelson's past.