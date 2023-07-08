ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter threatens to slap suit on Meta after rival app launched

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Twitter is threatening Meta with a lawsuit after the blockbuster launch of Meta’s new Twitter rival, Threads in perhaps the clearest sign yet that Twitter views the app as a competitive threat.

Twiiter X Threads

On Wednesday, an attorney representing Twitter sent Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a letter that accused the company of trade secret theft through the hiring of former Twitter employees.

The letter was first reported by Semafor. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the letter’s authenticity to CNN.

The letter by Alex Spiro, an outside lawyer for Twitter owner Elon Musk, alleged that Meta had engaged in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

In response to reports on the letter, Musk tweeted: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

The letter goes on to say that Meta hired former Twitter employees who “have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices” and that Meta “deliberately” involved these employees in developing Threads.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights,” Spiro continued, “and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone flatly dismissed the letter. “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee that’s just not a thing,”

In the months since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, the social network has been challenged by a growing number of smaller microblogging platforms, such as the decentralized social network Mastodon and Bluesky, an alternative backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. But Twitter has not threatened either with litigation.

Source: CNN

