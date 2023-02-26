The travel and explore vlogger lost his Youtube account with over 1.2 million subscribers on February 23, in a cyber attack
'We are back' - Wode Maya on recovering lost Youtube account
Popular Ghanaian Youtuber, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon known as Wode Maya has broken the silence after his recovery from his lost Youtube account.
Recommended articles
In his latest vlog following his account restoration, the Youtuber disclosed that he failed to have a bath and switched off his mobile device all in a bid to recover his account.
"My mobile phone has been off for 48hours when my account got hacked, see I haven't had a bath for days because it's been back and forth trying to get my channel back," he said
Known for promoting Africa through travels and vlogs announced his account restoration via a social media post with the caption "We are back"
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh