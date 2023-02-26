ADVERTISEMENT
'We are back' - Wode Maya on recovering lost Youtube account

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Popular Ghanaian Youtuber, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon known as Wode Maya has broken the silence after his recovery from his lost Youtube account.

Wode Maya

The travel and explore vlogger lost his Youtube account with over 1.2 million subscribers on February 23, in a cyber attack

In his latest vlog following his account restoration, the Youtuber disclosed that he failed to have a bath and switched off his mobile device all in a bid to recover his account.

"My mobile phone has been off for 48hours when my account got hacked, see I haven't had a bath for days because it's been back and forth trying to get my channel back," he said

Known for promoting Africa through travels and vlogs announced his account restoration via a social media post with the caption "We are back"

