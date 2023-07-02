Speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, Mr. Logic explained that amidst her alleged fraud allegation and in the times when she is being monitored by US security, it was needless for her to go live to prove a point.
Your live birthday celebration was needless - Mr. Logic to Hajia 4Real
Entertainment pundit and talent manager, Emmanuel Barnes alias Mr. Logic has slammed socialite and musician Hajia 4real for her live Instagram appearance on her birthday, describing it as needless
"Who are you impressing," he said
He added that the crime allegation and charges against her were strong, hence her excitement during these unusual times was unnecessary.
"It was needless to come on live, I agree with my colleague. You are being tracked by the FBI and you're celebrating, who are you impressing? the pressure is not necessary.
"We are not happy Hajia 4real is in this situation, it is a big case but her appearance online should be limited
"She is in the center of a crisis and needs to stay low, all these appearances and write-ups to prove a point is needless. Not everyone is happy for her, proving a point doesn't change the situation"
"We don't want to see Hajia 4real in jail but her social media appearance to prove a point is very unnecessary"
