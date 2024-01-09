She responded to Bulldog's claims that she is homeless in an interview with Accra-based Ghana Weekend.
You're lying, I don't know Medikal’s house - Shatta Mama hits back at Bulldog
Mother of the self-proclaimed richest Ghanaian musician, Madam Elsie Avemegah popularly known as Shatta Mama, has vehemently denied accusations made by entertainment pundit Bulldog that she lives in Rapper Medikal’s house.
"Bulldog is lying… I don’t even know Medikal’s mother’s house… He should stop lying about me… I am living in an apartment which was given to me by the owner of Visa Radio in Dunkwa, Dr Rev Victor Gadri" Shatta Mama asserted.
Bulldog, known for managing iconic Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, had taken to social media to suggest that Shatta Mama was without a place to sleep. The former manager linked her eviction from an East Legon apartment two years ago to unpaid rent.
Bulldog urged Shatta Wale, who claims to be the richest artist, to provide his mother with a place to stay.
“Mr. GbeeNaabu — Your MORDA is older than me — she has no place to sleep.
I hear she takes turns sleeping around. Last I heard she was sleeping in Medikal’s mother’s house. Not your FAMILY HOUSE. Let her join me this week in my FAMILY ROOM.
“MR IGETMONEY” but your MORDA NO GET PLACE TO SLEEP. SHAME ON YOU!”
Shatta Mama refuted these claims, disclosing that she currently resides in an apartment provided by Dr. Rev Victor Gadri, the owner of Visa Radio in Dunkwa.
