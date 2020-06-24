The duo, Gladys Nekesa and Alice Ingaiza, have marriage certificates indicating they were legally married to Musa Magodo, the founder of Magodo International Ministries.

Magodo's body has been lying at Umash Funeral Home since his death as the two women battle each other in court over a multi-million property left behind by the deceased.

According to a civil suit seen by TUKO.co.ke, Nekesa's marriage certificate showed she married the late archbishop on June 14, 1991, and their union was solemnised at the Registrar of Marriages in Nairobi. The second certificate showed the late church leader married Ingaiza on March 17, 2007, in a marriage solemnised at the Kenya Church of Christ – Shiloh, Nairobi county.

2 women fight over dead millionaire archbishop whose body has stayed in the mortuary for 9 months

The late man of God is now the subject of a bitter legal suit pitting the two women against each other, with both claiming marriage rights at the time of his death in September 2019. Magodo's burial, which was set for the month he died was stopped by Nekesa who resides in Nakuru on grounds she had lived with him for more than 15 years and deserved to take part in his final rites.

“The plaintiff avers that on June 14, 1991, she entered into a civil union with the deceased before the Registrar of Marriages, thereby contracting a legally binding marriage in the eyes of the law.

“Unless the orders sought herein are granted by this honourable court, the defendant will proceed to inter the remains of the deceased to the extreme prejudice and detriment of my rights as the legally recognised widow, and the rights of my children," the affidavit stated.

Nekesa claimed Ingaiza was employed by the family in 1994 as a househelp to take care of their children but managed to "overthrow" her.

“Unknown to the plaintiff during the defendant’s employment with her family, the defendant began an illicit affair with her deceased husband in her matrimonial home, which affair led to a lot of strain in her marriage to the deceased,” her petition to the court read.

Nekesa said her husband moved out of their matrimonial home in 2000 and started having an open sexual relation with Ingaiza and cohabited with her until his death.

“Since the death of the deceased on September 2, 2019, the defendant has together with her family blocked all forms of access to the body of the deceased to myself and my children, and I only got to learn of his death through my sister on September 4, 2019," she said.

Ingaiza in her response, however, disputed Nekesa's claims stating she had been married to the man of cloth since 2007 after parting ways with the former and another wife - Margaret Makungu. The court case continues.

Source: Tuko.co.ke