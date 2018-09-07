88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title

news

Guinness World Record has recognised an 88-year-old woman as the world's oldest professional club DJ.

Popularly known as DJ Sumirock, Sumiko Iwamura is said to have attended a DJ school when she was 77 years old and subsequently decided to take it seriously, having realised her potential.

According to UPI.com, Iwamura, who owns and works in the kitchen of a Chinese food restaurant, has a regular DJ slot at Decabar Z in Shinjuku, but her talents have led to guest gigs at exotic locations including Paris and New Zealand.

After winning the title, elated DJ Sumirock aka Sumiko Iwamura attempted to equate disc jockeying to running a restaurant business.

She is quoted as having told Guinness World Records that: "You get feedback from your customers quickly in both cases. If you're playing tracks and they don't like it, they'll leave the floor and start drinking at the bar. If the tracks are danceable, then they'll stay on and dance their heart out.

"Restaurant customers are the same -- if it tastes good, then they look happy, and they'll tell me that they like it. For me, it's easy to work out how people are feeling in both cases."

Watch the grand mother do what she does best: